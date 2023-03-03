EPFO Higher Pension Scheme

EPFO Higher Pension Scheme

03 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

EPFO Issues Guidelines

The EPFO has issued guidelines for the subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for higher pension under EPS.

Big relief to PF account holders, TDS reduced on EPF withdrawal, now 20 per cent will have to be paid, check details.

How To Apply For Higher Pension

First log in to the official site of the member e-Sewa portal. Then, click on the pension on higher salary.

Enter Details In Right Place

Then, select the application form for joint options. Enter the details, including UAN, name, DOB, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and captcha.

EPFO added 14.93 lakh new members in December, an increase of 32,635 in the number of members compared to the same month last year.

Acknowledgement Number

After this, an acknowledgement number will be generated upon submission of the application form.

