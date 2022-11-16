How To Check Pension Status

After an Employees’ Provident Fund subscriber retires, he is allotted a Pension Payment Order (PPO), a 12-digit number given to each pensioner covered by the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

16 Nov, 2022

Manmath Nayak

How to Lodge Grievances

The pensioners can check the pension status and lodge grievances using their 12 digit PPO number. A PPO number can also be used to make payment enquiries and lodge grievances on the EPFO portal.

16 Nov, 2022

Visit Official Website

To check pension status on EPFO, the pensioners must visit the official website of EPFO -- www.epfindia.gov.in

16 Nov, 2022

Click on Pensioners Portal

The pensioners need to click on 'Pensioners' Portal' under 'Online Services' on the EPFO homepage.

16 Nov, 2022

Welcome to Pensioners Portal

After this a new page 'Welcome to Pensioners' Portal' will appear and then click on 'Know Your Pension Status' option on the left panel.

16 Nov, 2022

Choose Your Office Location

You have to choose your office location under the 'Issued Office' dropdown and then enter your Office ID and PPO No and then click on 'get status' option.

16 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: China Locks Down Peking University Amid COVID Cases: Check Guidelines

 Find Out More