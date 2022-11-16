After an Employees’ Provident Fund subscriber retires, he is allotted a Pension Payment Order (PPO), a 12-digit number given to each pensioner covered by the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).
The pensioners can check the pension status and lodge grievances using their 12 digit PPO number. A PPO number can also be used to make payment enquiries and lodge grievances on the EPFO portal.
To check pension status on EPFO, the pensioners must visit the official website of EPFO -- www.epfindia.gov.in
The pensioners need to click on 'Pensioners' Portal' under 'Online Services' on the EPFO homepage.
After this a new page 'Welcome to Pensioners' Portal' will appear and then click on 'Know Your Pension Status' option on the left panel.
You have to choose your office location under the 'Issued Office' dropdown and then enter your Office ID and PPO No and then click on 'get status' option.
