Here's How To Check Balance Online
15 Nov, 2022
To avail this benefit, an EPFO members needs to do one time registration after downloading the Umang App in one's mobile phone.
15 Nov, 2022
You can check EPF balance by sending an SMS to '7738299899' from registered mobile number. The SMS should be in the format- “EPFOHO UAN
15 Nov, 2022
Give a missed call on 011-22901406 from its UAN registered mobile number. EPFO will immediately send your PF details on your registered mobile number.
15 Nov, 2022
You can log in to the EPFO portal epfindia.gov.in using your UAN and password. This allows you to view your passbook or account statement.
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!