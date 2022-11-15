EPFO Rolls Out PF Interest

Here's How To Check Balance Online

Analiza Pathak

Check EPF Balance via Umang App

To avail this benefit, an EPFO members needs to do one time registration after downloading the Umang App in one's mobile phone.

Check EPF Balance via SMS

You can check EPF balance by sending an SMS to '7738299899' from registered mobile number. The SMS should be in the format- “EPFOHO UAN

Check EPF Balance via Missed Call

Give a missed call on 011-22901406 from its UAN registered mobile number. EPFO will immediately send your PF details on your registered mobile number.

Check EPF Balance via EPFO Portal

You can log in to the EPFO portal epfindia.gov.in using your UAN and password. This allows you to view your passbook or account statement.

