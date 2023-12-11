Falguni Nayar: Educational Qualification, Early Life, Career
11 Dec, 2023
Falguni Nayar went to Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics for her graduation.
Falguni pursued a postgraduate course from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch).
Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of Nykaa, India’s first woman-led unicorn.
Falguni Nayar started Nykaa at the age of 50 with $2 million of her own money.
Nayar quit her job as managing director of Kotak Mahindra Capital to start her own company.
Raised in a Gujarati family in Mumbai, Falguni Nayar’s father was a businessman.
Falguni Nayar got married to Sanjay Nayar in 1987 and they have two children – Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar.
Adwaita Nayar is the CEO of Nykaa Fashion, Anchit Nayar is heading the retail and e-commerce divisions.
Falguni Nayar started working with Kotak Mahindra Group in 1993 after leaving her consultant job.
Now Nykaa sells more than 4,500 brands online as well through more than 100 stores across India.
Falguni Nayar has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion, Forbes reported.
