Apple Inc. has unveiled the first inside pictures of its first store in India, Apple BKC, located in Mumbai.
Dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations making Apple BKC one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world.
Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.
A triangular handcrafted timber ceiling extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store.
Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.
Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store’s opening day — through the summer.
