New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

The train from New Delhi to Varanasi stops at Kanpur and Allahabad. It departs from New Delhi at 6am and reaches Varanasi at 2pm, and leaves Varanasi at 3pm and reaches New Delhi at 11pm. It cuts travel time from 13 hours to 8 hours. It does not operate on Monday and Thursday.

28 Mar, 2023