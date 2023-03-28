28 Mar, 2023
The train from New Delhi to Varanasi stops at Kanpur and Allahabad. It departs from New Delhi at 6am and reaches Varanasi at 2pm, and leaves Varanasi at 3pm and reaches New Delhi at 11pm. It cuts travel time from 13 hours to 8 hours. It does not operate on Monday and Thursday.
28 Mar, 2023
The stops include Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi. It is also known to be India’s first vegetarian train, as there’s no meat and eggs on the menu. It operates six days a week except Tuesday. The train departs from New Delhi at 6am and reaches Katra at 2pm.
28 Mar, 2023
Stoppage includes stops at Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction. It is the fastest train in India, covers distance between Gujarat and Maharashtra in under 6 hours. The train operates six days a week except Sunday.
28 Mar, 2023
The train stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib before reaching its destination in Una. This train operates six days a week except Friday. It departs from New Delhi railway station at 5:50am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11am.
28 Mar, 2023
This train stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru. It operates all week except Wednesday. It departs from Chennai at 5:50am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20pm and departs from Mysuru at 1:05pm and arrives in Chennai at 7:30pm.
28 Mar, 2023
This train stops at stops at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia. The train operates all days of the week except Saturday. It departs from Nagpur at 2:05pm, it reaches Bilaspur at 7:35pm. From Bilaspur it departs at 6.45am and reaches Nagpur Junction at 12.15pm.
28 Mar, 2023
It stops at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, and Barsoi. The train operates all week except Wednesday. The train leaves Howrah Junction at 5:55am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25pm. From New Jalpaiguri it departs at 3:05pm and reaches Howrah at 10:35pm.
28 Mar, 2023
This train stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry. The train operates six days a week except Sunday. It departs from Secunderabad at 3pm and reaches Vizag at 11.30pm.
28 Mar, 2023
This train stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi before reaching its final destination. This train operates six days a week except on Wednesday. It departs from Mumbai at 4:05pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40pm, and departs from Solapur at 6:05am and reaches Mumbai at 12:35pm
28 Mar, 2023
The train halts at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road. It operates on all days except Tuesday. It leaves Mumbai at 6.20am and reaches its destination Shirdi at 11.40am. It departs from Shirdi at 5:25pm and reaches Mumbai at 10:50pm.
28 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!