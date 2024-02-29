Ganga Expressway: All You Need to Know
29 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The Ganga expressway will be completed by December this year and will open to public before Kumbh Mela 2025.
Yogi Adityanath said the Expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Meerut to five hours.
With Ganga expressway, Uttar Pradesh will have 55 per cent of expressway networks, the highest in the country.
The foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway was laid by PM Modi on 18 December 2021.
The construction work of the expressway has been divided into 12 packages.
Packages 1 to 3 will be constructed and maintained by IRB Infrastructure, while Packages 4 to 12 by Adani Enterprises.
The Ganga Expressway will connect Bijauli village in Meerut district with Prayagraj district.
The expressway will pass through 12 districts such as Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath informed that A total of 93% of the land acquisition process is complete for the expressway.
With eight lanes, the Ganga Expressway will cost nearly Rs 36,000 crore and its proposed length is 594 km.
