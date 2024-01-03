Check Gautam Adani's Luxury Car Collection, Net Worth
03 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Range Rover 3.0 Diesel: Gautam Adani bout the white Range Rover in October 2022 at Rs 4 crores.
Range Rover 3.0 Diesel is powered by a 3000 cc inline-6 diesel engine that produces 255 bhp and 600 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm.
The price of Gautam Adani’s Audi Q7 is approximately Rs 80 lakh.
Audi Q7’s hybrid powertrain generates 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque.
BMW 7-Series is another luxury car, owned by Gautam Adani, costs around Rs 1.70 crore.
BMW 7 Series offers a variety of powertrain options is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-6-cylinder petrol engine.
Gautam Adani’s Ferrari California costs around Rs 3.5 crore and has a 3.8 litre twin turbo V8 engine.
Ferrari California generates 553 bhp @ 7,500 rpm and 557 Ib-ft of torque.
According to latest updates, the net worth of Gautam Adani is $ 7,390 crores.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series, which has a premium and luxurious exterior and interior, starts at Rs 6.95 crore in India.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series is powered by a 6.2-litre V12 engine that produces 563 hp at 5250 rpm and 780 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm.
Toyota Vellfire, owned by Gautam Adani, costs around Rs 95 lakh ex-showroom.
Toyota Vellfire has a 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine with a four-wheel drive powertrain that produces 115 bhp and 198 Nm of torque.
