Google Location Tracking Case

Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.

14 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Largest Multistate Settlement In US History

Tech giant agreed to $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations

14 Nov, 2022

A Historic Win

The AP reported that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data

14 Nov, 2022

Violation of Consumer Protection Law

The attorneys general said Google misled users about its location tracking practices since at least 2014

14 Nov, 2022

Extremely Sensitive Data

Even a small amount of location data can reveal a person’s identity and routines

14 Nov, 2022

Billions Location Information Stored

The privacy issue with location tracking affected some two billion Android users

14 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Five Players Who Can Bag An IPL Contract Following Impressive Show In T20 World Cup 2022

 Find Out More