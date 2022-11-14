Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.
Tech giant agreed to $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations
The AP reported that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data
The attorneys general said Google misled users about its location tracking practices since at least 2014
Even a small amount of location data can reveal a person’s identity and routines
The privacy issue with location tracking affected some two billion Android users
