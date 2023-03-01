H-1B visa registration

The registration for an H-1B Visa, which began from today, will end on March 17.

01 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Edit info

It would be possible to edit, prepare, and store information as draft through the account till the final payment.

01 Mar, 2023

Beneficiaries

The representatives and registrants need to wait till March 1 to enter the details of the beneficiaries.

01 Mar, 2023

Registrant account

Those who are submitting their own registrations need to use a "registrant" account.

01 Mar, 2023

myUSCIC account

A myUSCIC account needs to be created to register for H-1B visa for 2024.

01 Mar, 2023

Confirmation number

USCIS said that it will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2024 H-1B cap.

01 Mar, 2023

Notification

The US government will notify the account holders about the final selections by March 31

01 Mar, 2023

