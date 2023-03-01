The registration for an H-1B Visa, which began from today, will end on March 17.
01 Mar, 2023
It would be possible to edit, prepare, and store information as draft through the account till the final payment.
The representatives and registrants need to wait till March 1 to enter the details of the beneficiaries.
Those who are submitting their own registrations need to use a "registrant" account.
A myUSCIC account needs to be created to register for H-1B visa for 2024.
USCIS said that it will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2024 H-1B cap.
The US government will notify the account holders about the final selections by March 31
