A US presidential advisory sub-committee has recommended that the federal government extend the grace period of H-1B workers.
15 Mar, 2023
Even if an H-1B worker is able to find a new job within 60 days, the process of transferring their H-1B status can be time-consuming and complex given the significant amount of paperwork.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
Many laidoff employees are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated 60-day period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.
Thousands of highly skilled foreign-born workers, including Indians, in the US, have lost their jobs due to the series of recent layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.
The panel has recommended to extend the grace period of workers on H-1B visa, who have lost their jobs, in US from 60 days to 180 days.
