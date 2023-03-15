Good news for H-1B visa workers in US

A US presidential advisory sub-committee has recommended that the federal government extend the grace period of H-1B workers.

15 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

H-1B status

Even if an H-1B worker is able to find a new job within 60 days, the process of transferring their H-1B status can be time-consuming and complex given the significant amount of paperwork.

15 Mar, 2023

What is H-1B visa

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

15 Mar, 2023

Struggle to find jobs

Many laidoff employees are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated 60-day period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.

15 Mar, 2023

Layoffs in US

Thousands of highly skilled foreign-born workers, including Indians, in the US, have lost their jobs due to the series of recent layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

15 Mar, 2023

Grace period may be extended

The panel has recommended to extend the grace period of workers on H-1B visa, who have lost their jobs, in US from 60 days to 180 days.

15 Mar, 2023

FotoJet (81)

15 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt's Net Worth 2023: How Much Rich Actress Is

 Find Out More