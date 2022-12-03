How Reliance Industries founding chairman late Dhirubhai Hirachand Ambani became one of the richest persons in the country is really an inspiring story.
Dhirubhai Ambani migrated to Aden with his family and joined a French firm A. Besse & Co as a clerk.
Later, Dhirubhai Ambani returned to Mumbai and started Reliance Commercial Corporation with a total capital of Rs. 15,000 at an office in Bombay’s Bharat Bazaar.
Dhirubhai Ambani started exporting spices to Aden, where he had developed a network during his stint at A.
As the business started to grow, Dhirubhai Ambani wanted to start Reliance Textile Industries as a private company with a share capital of Rs 15 lakh but wasn’t able to do so.
In 1977, when banks refused to finance him, Dhirubhai Ambani went public with Reliance Industries, and the rest is history.
In 2000, Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance commissioned the world's largest grassroots refinery in a record 36 months.
