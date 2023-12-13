How Indian Railways Will Look After 100 Years: Check AI Images
13 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Indian Railways will look amazing after 100 years with latest developed infrastructure and technology.
The Union Ministry of Railways has announced plans to invest Rs 5,400,000 crore to upgrade the railways by 2030.
The upcoming updates in Indian Railways include 100% electrification of railways, upgrading existing lines with more facilities and higher speeds.
After 100 years from now, the Railway network will expand and large high-speed train network will connect major cities.
The RDSO is undertaking all research, designs and standardisation work for modernisation.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited is overlooking the implementation of high-speed train programs across the country.
The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCI) is the agency that is undertaking development of freight corridors around the country.
The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) is engaged in railway stations upgrade and development programs.
