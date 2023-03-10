Download the Paytm mobile payment application from Google Playstore or Apple Store
10 Mar, 2023
Just enter your mobile number. If you have a dual SIM phone, you may be prompted to select the SIM slot in which your mobile number is present.
10 Mar, 2023
An SMS will be sent from your number to verify your mobile number.
10 Mar, 2023
Once this is done, you will have to select your bank name from the list that will be presented to you.
10 Mar, 2023
Make sure that the mobile number registered with your bank is the same as the one you entered earlier. Your bank account details will now be fetched from the bank using your mobile number.
10 Mar, 2023
If you are linking your bank for the first time, you will be asked to set up a UPI pin.
10 Mar, 2023
Add your debit card details for setting up the UPI pin.
10 Mar, 2023
Your bank account is now linked via UPI and you can make your first payment on Paytm.
10 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!