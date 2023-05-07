How To Block Lost SBI ATM Debit Card
07 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
In case, you misplaced your SBI ATM cum Debit Card, you can block the card using this functionality.
Before blocking card, please ensure that you have registered your phone number with the Bank.
If your phone and bank account numbers are valid, you will receive an OTP on phone.
After entering OTP, cards issued in the account will be displayed.
Select the card number you want to block and click on submit button.
You can call bank’s toll-free numbers, 1800 11 2211 or 1800 425 3800, to block ATM card.
You can block SBI ATM card by sending a predefined SMS message to the bank.
