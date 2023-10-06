How To Book Ticket For Delhi Metro on WhatsApp
06 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
DMRC’s WhatsApp-based ticketing system is now expanded to cover all lines in the Delhi-NCR.
DMRC in collaboration with Meta has started WhatsApp ticketing service for daily commuters.
Yu can easily buy WhatsApp-based metro tickets at your home or workplace.
To book ticket, first send a message with the text "Hi" to +91 9650855800.
After this, select your preferred language and then tap on the "Buy Ticket" button.
Enter your source and destination stations and select the number of tickets you need.
Review your journey details and proceed to pay.
You will receive a link for payment and after you pay for the ticket, you will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.
Ticket booking is available between 6 AM to 9 PM at all metro lines and from 4 AM to 11 PM for the Airport Line (Orange Line).
