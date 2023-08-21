How To Exchange Damaged Currency Notes
21 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Visit any public or private sector bank and get your damaged currency notes exchanged.
No bank can refuse to exchange the damaged notes.
The RBI has issued a few guidelines for the exchange of damaged notes.
RBI has fixed the limit of a maximum of 20 notes for exchange at a time for a person.
As per the RBI guidelines, you can get 20 notes exchanged whose value should not exceed Rs 5,000.
The bank will accept the damaged notes and give you the new notes of the same value.
Banks will not charge any kind of commission for replacing the damaged notes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Beautiful Underground Train Stations in The World