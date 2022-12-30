How To Protect EPF Account From Fraudsters

The EPFO has issued an alert for its subscribers about the potential risks of online fraud with the provident fund accounts of the employees.
The EPFO said it never requests personal information such as Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank account or OTP from subscribers over the phone, WhatsApp or on social media.
Never provide personal information or give money in response to calls or texts from someone posing as an EPFO official.
Never share your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, Aadhaar, bank account information, OTP.
The EPF subscribers need to keep their financial and personal information on DigiLocker to prevent only frauds.
