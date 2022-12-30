Beware of Online Frauds

The EPFO has issued an alert for its subscribers about the potential risks of online fraud with the provident fund accounts of the employees.

Manmath Nayak

Keep Personal Info Secure

The EPFO said it never requests personal information such as Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank account or OTP from subscribers over the phone, WhatsApp or on social media.

Never Share Personal Details

Never provide personal information or give money in response to calls or texts from someone posing as an EPFO official.

How To Protect EPF Account From Fraudsters

Never share your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, Aadhaar, bank account information, OTP.

Keep Documents on DigiLocker

The EPF subscribers need to keep their financial and personal information on DigiLocker to prevent only frauds.

