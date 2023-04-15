How To Spot Fake Currency Notes
14 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Look for the watermark in the Indian currency notes that has the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.
Check the security thread in the Indian currency notes that runs vertically through the note.
The printing quality in the Indian currency notes is superior, with sharp and clear lines.
Check for the see-through register in Indian currency notes that aligns perfectly when held up to the light.
Look for micro-lettering in the currency notes that can be seen under a magnifying glass.
Check the feel of the paper in the Indian currency notes that has a distinct feel to them.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Countries With Maximum Indian Population