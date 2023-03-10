Employee's Provident Fund

How To Withdraw Money From EPF — Guide

10 Mar, 2023

Analiza Pathak

UAN

Check if your Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated

10 Mar, 2023

Login to e-sewa portal

Log into the EPFO's e-sewa portal using your UAN and password

10 Mar, 2023

Fill the form

Click on online service and fill forms 31,19 and 10C

10 Mar, 2023

Enter details

Enter your bank account number and agree to the 'Certificate of Undertaking'

10 Mar, 2023

Scan documents

You might be asked to submit a few scanned documents to substantiate your purpose for withdrawal

10 Mar, 2023

Money credited

You will receive the money within 2-3 weeks of your employer approving the request

10 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CISF Raising Day 2023: History, Date and Significance

 Find Out More