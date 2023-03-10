How To Withdraw Money From EPF — Guide
Check if your Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated
Log into the EPFO's e-sewa portal using your UAN and password
Click on online service and fill forms 31,19 and 10C
Enter your bank account number and agree to the 'Certificate of Undertaking'
You might be asked to submit a few scanned documents to substantiate your purpose for withdrawal
You will receive the money within 2-3 weeks of your employer approving the request
