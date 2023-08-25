Hyderabad's 3rd Vande Bharat Train To Connect THESE Cities
25 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The Vande Bharat Express, which has been witnessing a occupancy of 120 per cent since its launch in January, is likely to see the launch of three more trains in Hyderabad soon.
It may include routes such as Kacheguda - Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru), Secunderabad - Pune, Secunderabad- Nagpur and Vijayawada - Chennai via Tirupati.
Currently, the journey from Hyderabad to Bengaluru takes around 10 to 12 hours on superfast express trains.
Trial runs have been completed on the Nagpur and Bengaluru sections, while the Pune route, is likely to replace the Shatabdi Express.
The Indian Railways plans to replace the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Superfast Express with the Vande Bharat Express. Currently, the Shatabdi takes 8.25 hours from Secunderabad to Pune with limited stops.
Similarly, the Nagpur Vande Bharat Express is expected to have an estimated journey time of around seven hours, effectively reducing the travel time by almost two hours.
The upcoming Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express is expected to make stops at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kagaznagar, and Balharshah.
This will bring the total count of Vande Bharat Express trains to five, following the successful launch on the Vishakapatnam and Tirupati routes.
