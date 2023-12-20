IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions In These States
20 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Mercury levels will drop in several parts of the country
Temperature in northern India continues to compel people to wrap warmer clothes.
IMD has predicted dense fog in certain states with cold wave conditions.
Dense fog in isolated pockets is expected in Punjab and Haryana over the next few days
Northwest Uttar Pradesh will experience dense fog over three days.
Assam and Meghalaya will experience dense fog
Dense fog is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab
Maximum temperature in New Delhi today will be 23 degree Celsius, while the minimum the city could hit is 7 degree Celsius.
