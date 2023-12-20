IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions In These States

20 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Mercury levels will drop in several parts of the country

Temperature in northern India continues to compel people to wrap warmer clothes.

IMD has predicted dense fog in certain states with cold wave conditions.

Dense fog in isolated pockets is expected in Punjab and Haryana over the next few days

Northwest Uttar Pradesh will experience dense fog over three days.

Assam and Meghalaya will experience dense fog

Dense fog is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab

Maximum temperature in New Delhi today will be 23 degree Celsius, while the minimum the city could hit is 7 degree Celsius.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Savitri Jindal Education Qualification, Net Worth

 Find Out More