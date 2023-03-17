One of the largest transportation hubs in Asia, Singapore Changi Airport is one of the busiest, cleanest, highest-rated international airport. Changi airport has been rated as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax several times.
The airport is located in Doha, Qatar. The airport is one of the most luxurious airports and is the hub airport for Qatar Airways.
Haneda Airport, officially known as Tokyo International Airport, is the third best airport in the world.
Incheon International Airport or Seoul–Incheon International Airport is the largest and primary airport in South Korea. Incheon also has one of the best airport security.
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, simply known as Roissy Airport, is the principal airport of Paris and the largest international airport in France.
The Istanbul airport in Turkey is the primary hub for the Turkish Airlines. It is considered among the best and the busiest airports of the world as per the Skytrax ranking.
Munich International Airport in Germany is named after former Bavarian minister-president Franz Josef Strauss. The airport has over 150 retail stores and 50 places to eat and drink at this place.
Narita Airport, also known as Tokyo-Narita or New Tokyo International Airport. Opened in 1978, Narita’s runway is the longest in Japan.
Zurich Airport is the largest international airport of Switzerland. The airport has three terminals and three runways.
Kansai International Airport is the third international airport from Japan to be featured among the top 10 best airports in the world 2023. It is located on an artificial island in the middle of Osaka Bay.
