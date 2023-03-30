Income Tax Return: Big Mistakes You Must Avoid

30 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Incorrect Information

You must provide accurate information such as name, PAN, email ID, phone number while filing ITR to avoid delay in processing.

Incorrect ITR Form

You must select the correct ITR form to file the returns as type of ITR form depends on the nature of your income.

Report All Sources Of Income

It is crucial to report all sources of income while filing ITR, including salary, rental income, interest income, capital gains.

Claim Deductions

You must also claim deductions such as medical insurance, education loan interest, and charitable donations as it help lower your taxable income.

Verify ITR Properly

You can verify your ITR electronically or by sending a signed copy of the ITR-V form to the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).

Incorrect Bank Details

You must provide the correct bank account details for any tax refunds as any small error can lead to delays of the refund.

