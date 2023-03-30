30 Mar, 2023
You must provide accurate information such as name, PAN, email ID, phone number while filing ITR to avoid delay in processing.
30 Mar, 2023
You must select the correct ITR form to file the returns as type of ITR form depends on the nature of your income.
30 Mar, 2023
It is crucial to report all sources of income while filing ITR, including salary, rental income, interest income, capital gains.
30 Mar, 2023
You must also claim deductions such as medical insurance, education loan interest, and charitable donations as it help lower your taxable income.
30 Mar, 2023
You can verify your ITR electronically or by sending a signed copy of the ITR-V form to the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).
30 Mar, 2023
You must provide the correct bank account details for any tax refunds as any small error can lead to delays of the refund.
30 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!