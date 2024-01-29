First Vande Metro to Run by March 2024
29 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Indian Railways to introduce India’s first Vande Metro by March 2024.
BG Mallya, General Manager, Integral Coach Factory said the ICF is planning to roll out the prototype of Vande Metro by March 2024.
The new Vande Metro is being manufactured at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).
The Vande Metro is a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains.
Vande Metro is India’s first indigenous-developed semi-high speed train.
Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw said Vande Metro will operate in big cities on a periphery of 50-60 km.
Vande Metro will enhance the travel experience of students, daily goers, businessmen.
New Vande Metro will replace the existing suburban trains in a phased manner.
The new train will provide a very rapid and world-class shuttle-like experience for the passengers.
The first Vande Metro services will start in Mumbai.
Vande Metro will be fully air-conditioned and will be able to run at a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph.
