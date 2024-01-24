List of Trains Operating to Ayodhya
The Indian Railways is running a series of special trains for passengers to facilitate their visits to Ayodhya after Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.
Several trains, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express, are being run by the Indian Railways to Ayodhya.
Vande Bharat Express from Anand Vihar to Ayodhya Cantonment is running since January 4,2024.
Running six days a week, the Vande Bharat train comprises 7 AC Chair Car and 1 Executive Chair Car coaches.
Amrit Bharat Express covers a distance of 637 km in a duration of 10 hours.
Amrit Bharat Express makes halts at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, and Lucknow.
Indian Railways is planning to operate more than 200 special Aastha trains for Ayodhya.
These express trains are set to link 66 distinct locations nationwide with Ayodhya.
Indian Railways has also designated three special trains for passengers from Tripura to Ayodhya.
Indian Railways might also introduce four special trains from Punjab to Ayodhya to facilitate travel for those planning to visit Ram Mandir.
The second special train, starting from Nangal Dam on February 12 at 7 AM will reach Ayodhya on February 13 at 2:55 AM.
Another train will start from Chandigarh on February 19 at 10:20 AM and will arrive at Ayodhya Cantt on February 20 at 2:55 AM.
