Rajdhani Express Gets New Features
22 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Rajdhani Express, run by the Indian Railways, got a trial push-button service in the second AC coach.
With this new feature, passengers can call instantly for linen and cleaning services by pressing the button.
The new feature sends train, coach, seat details to Rail Madad and OBHS staff for prompt assistance.
After trials is done successfully, this service will be introduced in all Rajdhani Express trains across the country.
To give new experience to passengers, Indian Railways started Rajdhani Express trains with new Tejas Rakes in 2021.
The new Rajdhani Express trains have Automatic Entrance Doors Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System.
The coaches of new Rajdhani Express got new features like Fire and Smoke Detection and Suppression system.
CCTV Cameras have also been installed in all coaches of the Rajdhani Express.
Improved lavatory- vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, touch free soap dispenser are also there in the new Rajdhani Express trains.
Notably, Rajdhani Express is the oldest and most popular superfast trains that started in 1969.
Rajdhani Express connects New Delhi with all other state capitals and several other cities.
Recently, Indian Railways has taken several initiatives to modernise trains including Vande Bharat Express, Vande Metro.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: New Expressway to Reduce Travel Time to 2 Hours From Delhi to Chandigarh - Details