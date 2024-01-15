Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Train Timetable Changed, Check Full List
15 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Ahead of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, timetable of several trains to Ayodhya till January 22.
Those planning to visit Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha should take note of the change in timetable of trains.
Railways said due to increasing demand of devotees, some changes have been made in the trains going to Ayodhya.
Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna Expres will start services on January 30, 2024.
Indore - Ayodhya - Indore Express will start services on February 10, 2024.
Mahesana - Salarpur - Mahesana Express will start services from January 30, 2024.
Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi Express will start services from February 6, 2024.
Palanpur - Salarpur - Palanpur Express will start services from January 31, 2024.
Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad Express will start services from February 2, 2024.
Railways said the interlocking work on the section also led to the cancellation of trains till January 22.
14 other trains have also been partially cancelled- starting or terminating halfway, and 35 trains will see their routes diverted.
