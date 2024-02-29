India's Richest Billionaires in 2024: Check Top 10 List
29 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest billionaire with $112.1 billion net worth.
According to Forbes list, Gautam Adani is the second rich billionaire in India with $79.0b net worth.
Shiv Nadar is the third rich billionaire with $34.9b net worth.
Savitri Jindal is the fourth rich billionaire with $29.4b net worth.
Cyrus Poonawalla is the fifth rich billionaire with $25.2b net worth.
Dilip Shanghvi is the sixth rich billionaire with $24.4b net worth.
Kumar Mangalam Birla is the seventh rich billionaire with $19.6b net worth.
The eighth richest billionaire in India is Kushal Pal Singh with $17.9b net worth.
Lakshmi Mittal becomes the nineth richest billionaire with $16.7b net worth.
Radhakishan Damani ranked as the 10th richest billionaire with $16.7b net worth.
