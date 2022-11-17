Infosys on Thursday said it will pay 65 per cent variable pay to employees for the second quarter (Q2) in November payroll.
Infosys in an email to employees read, “The average payout at an organization level is 65% for Q2FY23. Individual payout percentages will differ based on individual performance and contribution for the quarter.”
Notably, Infosys offered 65 per cent variable pay after cutting the employees’ variable pay by 30 per cent in the previous quarter.
Reports suggest that the variable pay will be available to all eligible employees in the November payroll.
The percentage of variable pay for the July-September quarter was lower than 70 per cent average variable pay it had provided to workers during the April-June quarter.
Infosys in the last quarter had paid its business process management (BPM) employees an average of 60 per cent variable compensation.
