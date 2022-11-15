This IT Company Ends Work From Home Facility For Employees

Analiza Pathak

Infosys 3-Phase ‘Hybrid’ Model Comes Into Force

In the first phase, employees can come to the office twice a week based on their convenience.

Infosys' 2nd Phase WFO Plan

Employees will have the liberty to either take a transfer or relocate to a branch office of their choice.

Infosys' 3nd Phase WFO Plan

The final phase will entail Infosys using the feedback from both the phases to determine its hybrid-work policy.

45,000 Employees Return to Office

CEO Parekh had last month informed that at any given time, Infosys’ India offices, has about 45,000 employees present in the office.

