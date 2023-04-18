Apple Inc. today unveiled its first store in India, Apple BKC, at Jio World Drive Mall In Mumbai

18 Apr, 2023

Sankunni K

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, walking out of Apple BKC After Its Opening

Apple BKC Employees Share A Cheerful Moment With CEO Tim Cook

A Birds-Eye Glimpse Of the Interior Of Apple BKC. (Image: @igeeksblog/Twitter)

Apple Loyalist Turns Up With Vintage Macintosh At BKC Launch Event To Get It Autographed By Tim Cook (Image: PTI/Twitter)

Tim Cook's Reaction After Seeing An 'Apple-Head' Coming To The Launch With Macintosh SE (Image: @surajpadmasali/Twitter)

'Apple-Heads' at Apple BKC Launch (Image: iMore)

