Apple Inc. today unveiled its first store in India, Apple BKC, at Jio World Drive Mall In Mumbai
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, walking out of Apple BKC After Its Opening
Apple BKC Employees Share A Cheerful Moment With CEO Tim Cook
A Birds-Eye Glimpse Of the Interior Of Apple BKC. (Image: @igeeksblog/Twitter)
Apple Loyalist Turns Up With Vintage Macintosh At BKC Launch Event To Get It Autographed By Tim Cook (Image: PTI/Twitter)
Tim Cook's Reaction After Seeing An 'Apple-Head' Coming To The Launch With Macintosh SE (Image: @surajpadmasali/Twitter)
'Apple-Heads' at Apple BKC Launch (Image: iMore)
