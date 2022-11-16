IRCTC To Customise Menu For Diabetics, Infants. Details Here

16 Nov, 2022
The Railway Board has asked the catering and tourism arm IRCTC to customise its menu for diabetics, infants and health aficionados. (Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
The move is intended to improve train catering services and provide passengers with more options.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
Not only will the menu cater to diabetics, but it will also include baby food and healthy food options to make travel easier for those in need.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
Regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, and millet-based local products will be featured on the new menu.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
The menu will also include food that meets the requirements for festivals.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
The Railways Board said for ‘prepaid’ trains, in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare, the menu will be decided by the IRCTC within the tariff already notified.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
While deciding on the menu, the IRCTC also stated that the quality and standards of food and service would be improved.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
The IRCTC also said that the menu and tariff of the present janta meals will remain unchanged.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
The IRCTC had previously provided local cuisines in trains as part of tie-ups with chains in which they shared revenue.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
