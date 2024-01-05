Check Jai Anmol Ambani’s Education Qualification, Net Worth, Career
05 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Jai Anmol Ambani is the son of Anil Ambani and nephew of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Jai Anmol Ambani completed school education from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai.
Later, Jai Anmol went to Seven Oaks School in the UK for higher studies.
Jai Anmol completed his B.Sc degree in Management from Warwick Business School in the UK.
Jai Anmol Ambani’s car collection includes Rolls-Royce Phantom and Lamborghini Gallardo.
Jai Anmol Ambani’s net worth stands at $3.3 billion (Rs 20000 Crore).
