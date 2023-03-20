Jayanti Chauhan, the daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, will head the company now that Tata Consumer Products has called off acquisition of the bottled-water giant. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
Jayanti Chauhan spent most of her childhood in Delhi, Bombay and New York City. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
Jayanti Chauhan holds qualifications in Fashion Styling and Photography from London College of Fashion. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
Jayanti Chauhan holds a degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
After completing high school, Jayanti Chauhan joined the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles to study Product Development. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
JRC, as she is popularly known, embarked on her Bisleri journey at the age of 24, under the guidance of her father. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
Jayanti Chauhan took charge of the Bisleri office in Mumbai in 2011. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
Jayanti Chauhan took charge of the Delhi office, where she started off at grass root level. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
Jayanti Chauhan is "an avid traveller, a passionate animal lover and amateur photographer who loves to take her camera along with her to capture the experiences and people", Bisleri's website stated. (Photo: Instagram/missjaychauhan)
20 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!