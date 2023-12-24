Kalka-Shimla Toy Train In Luxury Look; Check AI Images
24 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
The Kalka Shimla Toy Train runs at a mesmerising height, and that makes it exquisite for travellers to get its ride.
The railway was built under the direction of Herbert Septimus Harington between 1898 and 1903 to connect Shimla
On 8 July 2008, UNESCO added the Kalka–Shimla Railway to the mountain railways of India World Heritage Site.
The views of lush green valleys, rugged mountain valleys, and mountain soil vegetation are a treat to the visitor’s eye
The Kalka Shimla train is becoming a popular tourist attraction because of the sights it has to offer during its ride.
The Kalka–Shimla Railway is a 2 ft 6 in (762 mm) narrow-gauge railway in North India which traverses a mostly mountainous route from Kalka to Shimla.
Indian Railways also runs toy trains on the Him Darshan, Shivalik Deluxe Express, Kalka-Shimla Special, and Kalka Shimla Up Mix-Down Mix. (Images: Mid Journey)
