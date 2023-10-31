Karwa Chauth: 5 Financial Gifts to Impress Your Wife
31 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Systematic Investment Plans are safe investment options. You can start a SIP with just Rs 500 a month.
Post offices Monthly Income Schemes (MIS) can be a great gift to your wife so that she gets a regular monthly income.
Health Insurance with an adequate cover will take care of your wife during any untoward incident.
Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) can be started with an investment as low as Rs 500.
Gold is considered both auspicious and a safe investment. You can buy gold in any form for your wife.
Celebrate Karwa Chauth with your wife with fun anf frolic.
