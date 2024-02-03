Lal Krishna Advani: Net Worth, Properties

Lal Krishna Advani is an Indian politician who has a net worth of $1.8 Billion.
Born in 1927, he served in various political roles, most notably as Deputy Prime Minister from 2000 to 2009 and Minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004.
He is one of the most influential politicians in India and has been a major force in Indian politics for decades.
With a career spanning several decades, Advani has made significant contributions in the political landscape of India.
LK Advani owns a luxury designer house in No. 30, Prithviraj Rd, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi. Also, he owns multiple real-estate properties across the countries.
Reportedly, Lal Krishna Advani earns an estimated salary of Rs 25 Lakh Per Year.
In his affidavit before the district election officer in 2009, the BJP leader declared that his two flats in Gurgaon are worth Rs 92.5 lakhs each, while his house in Gandhinagar is valued at Rs 50 lakhs.
In 2004, Advani declared assets worth over Rs 1.30 crores. During the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, he declared deposits worth Rs 12,28,087 in his name and Rs 11,19,356 in his wife's name.
Advani had also declared that he jointly owned jewellery worth Rs 6.5-7 lakh with his wife.