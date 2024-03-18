Last Minute Tax Saving Before March 31st: Do’s And Don'ts

18 Mar, 2024

Anirudha Yerunkar

Check If Your 80C Limit Is Already Full Or Pending To Utilize

Do Not Wait Till 31st March Deadline, Find Best Investment Plan Now

Be Cautious, Do Not End Up Buying Investment Plan, You Don’t Need In Long Term

Invest In Tax Saving Schemes As Per Your Short, Medium, Long Term Goals

Check Lock In Periods & Identify Your Financial Needs During The Period Before Investing

Don’t End Up Buying Too Many Health Or Life Insurance Policies

Assess Risk In Tax Saving Mutual Funds Or ELSS Schemes

Start Tax Planning, At Beginning Of Next Financial Year To Avoid Such Last Minute Rush

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Know List Of Top Electoral Bond Purchasers

 Find Out More