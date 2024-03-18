Last Minute Tax Saving Before March 31st: Do’s And Don'ts
18 Mar, 2024
Anirudha Yerunkar
Check If Your 80C Limit Is Already Full Or Pending To Utilize
Do Not Wait Till 31st March Deadline, Find Best Investment Plan Now
Be Cautious, Do Not End Up Buying Investment Plan, You Don’t Need In Long Term
Invest In Tax Saving Schemes As Per Your Short, Medium, Long Term Goals
Check Lock In Periods & Identify Your Financial Needs During The Period Before Investing
Don’t End Up Buying Too Many Health Or Life Insurance Policies
Assess Risk In Tax Saving Mutual Funds Or ELSS Schemes
Start Tax Planning, At Beginning Of Next Financial Year To Avoid Such Last Minute Rush
