13 Dec, 2022
Online education company for developers and IT professionals, Pluralsight has announced to lay off 20 per cent of its global workforce, about 400 employees.
13 Dec, 2022
CEO Aaron Skonnard said in an email to employees he owns this outcome and "take full responsibility for the decisions that got us here".
13 Dec, 2022
Founded in 2004, Pluralsight had a net loss of $163.5 million in 2019 and $164 million in 2020, according to the US SEC documents.
13 Dec, 2022
Pluralsight is an online education company that offers a variety of video training courses for software developers, IT administrators, and creative professionals through its website.
13 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!