LIC WhatsApp Service: Step By Step Guide to Use LIC WhatsApp Services

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) introduced its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders. Here's how to use LIC WhatsApp services.

Save LIC's official WhatsApp number

Save the official WhatsApp number of the LIC in your phone's contacts. It is 8976862090.

Open WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp, then search for and open the LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Send Hi!

Send 'Hi' in the chat box.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

LIC chatbot will send you 11 options

LIC chatbot will send you 11 options to choose from.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Choose Any One Option

Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services. Example 1 for Premium date, 2 for Bonus Information.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

LIC will share the required details

LIC will display the required details in the WhatsApp chat.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

