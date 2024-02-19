List of Expressways to Open in 2024
19 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The List of Expressway to Open in 2024 include Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Dwarka Expressway.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest in India and will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connecting two big cities is all set to be completed by December 2024.
Nitin Gadkari said Delhi-Mumbai Expressway should be fully ready and operational by February next year.
The 262 km-long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is likely to open sometime next year.
The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is being built by the NHAI at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore.
Dwarka Expressway, known as India's first elevated urban highway, is expected to open before summer kicks in next year.
Dwarka Expressway connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana.
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is set to reduce the travel time to just four hours when it is completed.
The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will connect several religious places like Golden Temple in Amritsar, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to open for traffic soon.
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to less than three hours.
