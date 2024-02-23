List of Luxury Cars to be Launched in 2024
23 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Mercedes-Benz EQG is expected to be launched in June 2025 and the price would be Rs 3.05 crore.
Lexus LM is expected to be launched in March 2024 and the price is expected to be Rs 1.5 crore.
Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to be launched in October 2024 and the ex-showroom price could be Rs 1.07 crore - Rs 1.43 crore.
BMW 5-Series LWB is expected to be launched in May 2024 and the starting price could be Rs 70 lakh.
Ferrari Purosangue is expected to be launched in September 2024 and estimated price is Rs 5 crore.
Mahindra Thar 5-Door is expected to be launched in August 2024 and the expected price is Rs 16 lakh.
Kia EV9 is expected to be launched in June 2024 and the expected price is Rs 80 lakh.
Ford Endeavour is likely to be launched in April 2024 and the estimated price is Rs 50 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to be launched in December 2024 and the price is expected to be Rs 20-25 lakh.
Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to be launched in March 2024 and the price could be Rs 60 lakh.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to be launched in July 2024 and the estimated price is Rs 16-20 lakh.
