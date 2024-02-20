List of National Highways That Connect to Delhi
20 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Delhi–Gurgaon Expressway: Part of National Highway 48, this expressway connects Delhi to Gurgaon.
National Highway 44: This highway connects Delhi to the city of Sonipat.
Delhi–Faridabad Skyway: Part of National Highway 44, Delhi–Faridabad Skyway connects Delhi to the city of Faridabad.
National Highway 9: This highway connects Delhi to Bahadurgarh in UP.
Yamuna Expressway: Known as the Taj Expressway, Yamuna Expressway connects Delhi to Agra in UP.
Delhi–Meerut Expressway: Part of National Expressway 3 Delhi–Meerut Expressway connects Delhi with Meerut via Dasna in Ghaziabad.
Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway or DND Flyway connects Delhi to Noida and is called the lifeline for office-goers.
National Highway 2 which is known as Delhi-Kolkata Road connect Delhi with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
National Highway 8 connects Delhi with the Financial capital city of Mumbai.
National Highway 10 originates at Delhi and ends at the town of Fazilka in Punjab near the Indo-Pakistani border.
National Highway 24 connects Delhi with Lucknow and runs for 438 kilometers in length.
