List Of Premium Trains In India (Photo: Pixabay)
15 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
There are several premium trains in India where only e-tickets are permitted for booking. (Photo: Pixabay)
The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of premium trains are a maximum of 15 days. (Photo: Pixabay)
Rajdhani Express - 24 pairs
Duronto Express - 24 pairs
Humsafar Express - 38 pairs
Shatabdi/Tejas/DD - 32 pairs
Vande Bharat Express - 100 pairs by 2024
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Imagines Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Across The Multiverse’