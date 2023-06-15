List Of Premium Trains In India (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Jun, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

There are several premium trains in India where only e-tickets are permitted for booking. (Photo: Pixabay)

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of premium trains are a maximum of 15 days. (Photo: Pixabay)

Garib Rath - 27 pairs

Gatimaan Express

Rajdhani Express - 24 pairs

Duronto Express - 24 pairs

Humsafar Express - 38 pairs

Shatabdi/Tejas/DD - 32 pairs

Vande Bharat Express - 100 pairs by 2024

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI Imagines Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Across The Multiverse’

 Find Out More