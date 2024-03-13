List Of Vande Bharat Express Trains Running From Jharkhand
13 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Third Vande Bharat Express train was launched in Jharkhand by PM Modi on Tuesday.
The third Vande Bharat Express train in Jharkhand will be operated between Ranchi and Varanasi.
10 Vande Bharat Express trains were also launched by PM Modi along with this train in Jharkhand
Train No 20887/Ranchi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train will connect Ranchi with Varanasi.
Train No 22350 Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Train will connect Ranchi with Patna.
Train No 20898 Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Train will connect Ranchi with Howrah.
The regular service of the new Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will start from March 18.
The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week apart from Thursday.
The ticket price between Ranchi and Varanasi will be around Rs 2,325 for the Executive AC Chair Car.
Governor Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan said the railway facilities have improved in Jharkhand with the latest Vande Bharat train.
Governor said with the launch of Vande Bharat train, the economy of the state will be improved.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dhirubhai Ambani Life Motivating Quotes for Every Businessman