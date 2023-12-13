MP CM Mohan Yadav Net Worth, Assets List
13 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Mohan Yadav is now the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh; his swearing-in ceremony has been attended by PM Modi.
Mohan Yadav was born on March 25, 1965 in Ujjain and hails from the OBC community.
According to news reports, Mohan Yadav's net worth stands at Rs 42,04,81,000.
Mohan Yadav's total liabilities are worth Rs 8,54,50,000.
The MP CM declared an income of Rs 24 lakh in the ITR filed for the fiscal year 2022-23.
His wife, Seema Yadav reported an income of Rs 7 lakh and in total, the couple holds Rs 4,79,700 in cash.
Mohan Yadav's asset portfolio has bonds, debentures and shares in companies - the total being about Rs 6,42,00,000.
In other assets, Mohan Yadav has NSS Posal Savings of Rs 13,52,000, jewellery of Rs 24 lakh and additional Rs 4 lakh in other assets.
