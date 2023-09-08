Madhya Pradesh Vande Bharat Trains List

Aimed at improving connectivity within the state of Madhya Pradesh, five Vande Bharat Express, the semi-high speed trains were flagged off on June 27.
Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: This semi-high speed train connects Madhya Pradesh Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the Central region (Bhopal).
Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express: This train operates between the state's Malwa region (Indore), Bundelkhand region (Khajuraho) and Central Region (Bhopal). It benefits tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, Panna.
Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat: This route which will serve as a boon to travellers and businessmen commuting between these two important cities of Madhya Pradesh.
Mumbai- Madgaon (Goa) Vande Bharat Express: It operates between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station.
Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express: This would be first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. The train is likely to run via Tatisilwai, Mersa, Shanki, Barkakana, Hazaribag, Koderma and Gaya.
Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: This train connects key cities like Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere - with state capital Bengaluru.
Currently, Vande Bharat Express trains are operational on 18 routes across the country though the Bilaspur Nagpur Vande Bharat train has been temporarily replaced by the Tejas Express.