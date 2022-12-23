The Beginning

Mahindra began manufacturing tractors for the Indian market first in 1962. Mahindra B-275 is the first tractor manufactured in 1963.

23 Dec, 2022

Sankunni K

Market Leader

Mahindra Tractors has been the market leader in India since 1983

23 Dec, 2022

Indian Market

Mahindra supplies 35+ tractors ranging between 15hp to 75hp in India. Price range: Rs 5.20 lakh-Rs 25.30 lakh

23 Dec, 2022

Production Capacity

Mahindra is the largest tractor manufacturer in India and has the capacity to build 150,000 tractors a year

23 Dec, 2022

By 2010, Mahindra Tractors was the most-selling tractor company in the world by volume.

23 Dec, 2022

Mahindra Tractor bears the distinction of being the World's Largest Tractor Company (by volume) and is sold in over 50 countries, across 6 continents under three brands.

23 Dec, 2022

